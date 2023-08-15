ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — USL Arkansas announced on Tuesday they have hired Wes Harris as managing director, the team’s first employee, according to a press release.

Harris has lived in Northwest Arkansas since 2011 and has over 15 years of experience in leadership in the consumer goods industry. He has also worked in consulting roles for Johnson & Johnson and HARIBO.

“Wes’s passion for soccer, coupled with his strong leadership background, aligns perfectly with our vision for USL Arkansas. His shared commitment to creating a team that truly represents Northwest Arkansas makes him the ideal choice to lead our club. We’re excited to see how he will shape the future of our club,” said USL Arkansas co-founder Warren Smith.

As managing director, Harris will be “building the club from the ground up”, focusing on community engagement, fundraising, public relations, and system and process development, according to the release.

“Wes’s broad expertise and vision for a soccer culture that resonates with our community is exactly what we were looking for in a Managing Director. His understanding of how to foster a team that embodies the spirit of Northwest Arkansas will surely make him a significant figure in the local sports community,” said USL Arkansas co-founder Chris Martinovic.