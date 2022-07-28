BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Postal Service in Bentonville announced it will be holding a job fair Friday, July 29 to fill delivery positions in its fleet.

USPS Bentonville says it is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join its mission of service. A press release says it also offers competitive wages and benefits, plus career advancement opportunities.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DoubleTree hotel, located at 301 SE Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. The starting salary is $19.06 per hour, paid bi-weekly.

Employment requirements include being 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma, being a United States citizen or permanent resident, able to pass a criminal background check and drug screening, and for driving positions, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and safe driving record.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.