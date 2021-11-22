VA Secretary announces addition of two new Arkansas facilities

Two new VA facilities will open in the Fayetteville, Arkansas region in 2022. | Courtesy Photo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two new VA facilities will open in the Fayetteville, Arkansas region in 2022.

After years serving their country, returning home can be a challenge for veterans.

“The mental wellness side of that is the most critical at this point from the standpoint of helping these men and women to appreciate continued worth and value,” Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt, CEO and Founder of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance said.

For those struggling with mental health, there will be new services to help here in Fayetteville.

“The demand for inpatient care far outstrips the supply at the moment,” U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said.

McDonough visited Fayetteville today to announce the opening of an inpatient mental health care facility next year.

“Across the country, we’re at a great shortage of access to mental health care,” he said.

It is greatly needed right now. For the first time ever, the CDC reported that last year, there were more than 100,000 deaths due to overdose. McDonough says veterans should not hesitate to seek help.

“No one ought to feel any stigma for wanting to have a better quality of life. It’s something that we all seek rightly and we should continue to,” he said.

Nutt says every new resource is good news, but he wants to see a more proactive approach too.

“We believe that begins at the transition points when they’re getting out of the service; not waiting until they get back home and start to struggle, but start working with that from the get-go of separation,” he said.

McDonough also announced Fort Smith will get a new community-based outpatient clinic as early as March.