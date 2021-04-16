Vaccination clinic held at both Bentonville high schools for students 16+

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School district partnered with Collier Drug Store to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to students 16 and up at both high schools.

The district hosted the first of two clinics Friday for students at Bentonville High School and Bentonville West High School with over 400 students receiving the vaccine.

The only vaccine approved for juveniles 16 and 17-years-olds is the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

“This is a service to the students,” a district spokesperson said. “Parents were required to sign up their student for the vaccine.”

A second shot clinic is planned for May 7 as a requirement for a person to be fully immunized. The shot was provided at no cost to the parents or the district.

Other vaccination clinics in the Northwest Arkansas area can be found on the NWA Council’s website.

The NWA Council is planning an extended hours vaccination clinic on Thursday, April 22 where they are offering the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

When: Thursday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What: Pfizer 1st Dose and 2nd Dose following up on a clinic that was a few weeks ago

Where: Northwest Arkansas Mall in former Sears Service Center, West side of the mall (4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 98, Fayetteville, Ark.)

This clinic is easily accessible via Ozark Regional Transit, and fares are free for 2021.

First and second doses are available. Those who received their first dose on April 1 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium should already have an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted for first and second doses.

The clinic will be held in the old Sears store and in the SW parking lot of the mall near Mall Ave adjacent to the Ozarks Regional Transit NWA Mall stop.

Link to register for a vaccine: Weekly Vaccination Clinics in Northwest Arkansas (nwacouncil.org)