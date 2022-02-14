FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Still looking for flowers to send to your loved one for Valentine’s Day?
Here is a list of locations in Fayetteville that offer flower delivery and in-store pickup:
- Eden’s Flower Truck – Located at 3959 N. Steele Blvd Suite 132 in Fayetteville. The store is open until 6 p.m.
- Family Florist – 1680 N. College Ave. Suite 2 in Fayetteville. Phone number is 479-443-5511. The store is open until 5:30 p.m.
- Meus Floral – Located at 100 W. Center St. Suite 002. Phone number is 479-222-0881. The store is open until 5 p.m.
- Northwest Arkansas Florist – 3901 N. Shiloh Drive Suite 105 in Fayetteville. Phone number is 479-443-3232. The store is open until 5:30 p.m.
- PIGMINT Floral Studio – 2020 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Phone number is 479-444-0404. The store closes at 5 p.m.
- Rose of Sharon – Located at 4708 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. Phone number is 479-973-0588. The store closes at 4 p.m.
- ZuZu’s Petals & Gifts – 1206 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Phone number is 479-443-5599. The store closes at 5:30 p.m.