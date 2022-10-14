ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers will be closing some of its roads this weekend for two separate events happening on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the outside lane of Perry Road will be closed from S Dixieland Road going to S Bellview Road and S Promenade Boulevard and wrapping around the promenade to W Huntington Drive.

Areas inside the promenade shopping area will also be affected.

The closures are part of the Kendrick Fincher 13k Race which will last until 9:15 a.m.

Poplar Street between Arkansas Street and 1st Street will also be closed on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Rogers Oktoberfest.