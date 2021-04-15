Veteran’s resource kiosk now available at Benton County Administration Building

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton county veterans can now use a kiosk to connect to resources they need.

Military charity Camp Alliance installed a “camp connect” kiosk at the county admin building on Central Avenue in Bentonville.

The resources include health information, career services, housing assistance and others.

Camp Alliance Chief Executive Officer Jody Bergstrom says it’s easy for a vet to hop on and get help.

“They can pull open the site and go okay, what do you need? Here. We have a category. Boom. It’s right there. You have a phone number, address, and it connects you right to that link,” Bergstrom said.

The group plans to install more of these kiosks across the state in the future.

