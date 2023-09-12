FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — September is Suicide Prevention Month and after coming back to American soil, veterans can suffer from PTSD.

According to Ben Dykes with the Washington County Veterans Services, we have 20,000 veterans in Washington County alone. A lot of those veterans come through his office.

He and others have made it their purpose to help other veterans deal with trauma.

“Everybody knows a veteran. And a lot of times veterans are really bad at asking for help,” said Dykes.

It’s a hard adjustment to civilian life after serving your country. Dates like 9/11 can trigger those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“A kind of anniversary like that along with the withdraw from Afghanistan within the last year it opens up a lot of raw memories,” said Dykes.

He says one way to help is buddy checks.

“If you can just check in on them. It means so much. And you don’t have to very obvious about it. Just drop in and check in on them,” said Dykes.

Retired Marine Corp Sgt. Major Lance Nutt says the problem for him wasn’t the transition.

“My combat trauma was nothing compared to the trauma experienced coming home and having my Marines killing themselves,” said Nutt.

He says many veterans have trouble finding their purpose after service.



“Or that their trauma through combat made them believe they are no longer as strong or as good as a person as they were before,” said Nutt.

Nutt also had to find a purpose. And he wanted to help his fellow brothers in arms.

Which is how Sheep Dog Impact Assistance began

“In starting the organization it was truly to make a difference and training to capture myself and like-minded individuals that served in uniform,” said Nutt.

The organization now has over 25, 000 members nationwide.

“I’m proud for how successful we are today in impacting the lives of our nation’s sheep dog,” said Nutt.

Nutt says as a society we need to lift veterans up instead of treating them as victims. Veterans who are experiencing suicidal thoughts should dial 988. The hotline will provide immediate help.