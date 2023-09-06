BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Visit Bentonville, the promotion and tourism bureau for the city, is anticipating continuous growth in tourism in the area, as tax collection indicates record-breaking tourism and dining economy, according to a press release.

The city’s advertising and promotion tax collections exceeded $3.5 million in 2022, increasing 25% from the previous year and 29% from 2019. The collections consisted of a 2% on lodging, hotels, and meeting venues and a 1% tax on prepared foods, according to the release.

Hotel collections also showed an increase of 37% since 2021 along with an 11% increase in restaurant collections.

The tax collections help fund the city’s advertising campaigns, capital projects with key partners, and the operation costs of Visit Bentonville.

“We’re so excited to see this continued growth in our tourism industry. Visit Bentonville is poised to continue its positive trajectory in driving tourism, enhancing the local economy and elevating the town’s overall appeal,” said Alison Nation, vice president of communications and marketing for Visit Bentonville.