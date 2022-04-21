LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Northwest Arkansas will hold Live United Day on Friday, April 22 featuring more than 200 United Way volunteers representing 23 local companies.

According to a press release, the volunteers will participate in service projects at 26 sites throughout NWA in honor of National Volunteer month and help corporate partners demonstrate strong corporate citizenship, community leadership and a culture of philanthropy by giving back to local nonprofits.

Local non-profit organizations include:

Bentonville

Boys and Girls Club of Benton County

Havenwood

Fayetteville

Apple Seeds

Donald W. Reynolds Boys and Girls Club

Magdalene Serenity House, Inc.

Ozark Literacy Council

Rockin’ Baker

Huntsville

Girl Scouts Camp NOARK

Lowell

First Tee Northwest Arkansas

Our Healthy Communities, Inc.

Rogers

Child Care Aware

Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County

Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter

Open Avenues

Restoration Village

Sunshine School and Development Center

Teen Action and Support Center

Siloam Springs

Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County

City of Siloam Springs

Springdale

Elizabeth Richardson Center (2 projects)

Family Network

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

OneCommunity

Springdale Schools Treehouse Pantry

Springdale Senior Center

The event will last from 9 a.m. to noon.