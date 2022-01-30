FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteers spent Saturday helping preserve the ecology of Lake Wilson by pulling invasive plants.

Pack Rat Outdoor Center and the University of Arkansas partnered with the city of Fayetteville for the event.

The goal was to remove non-native plants from the water in order to give native plants room to thrive naturally.

The Director of Sustainability for Pack Rat, Faebyan Whittle, says the cleanup will have a bigger impact beyond just the plants.

“We got invited to start working with the City of Fayetteville to do the invasive species removal so we can help protect all of our native population when it comes to all of the animals,” Whittle said.

The day’s work focused on the woods between the road and the trail, south of the pavilion and along the first quarter mile of trail.