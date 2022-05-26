LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wachter, Inc., a nationwide technology solutions integrator, announced Thursday it is expanding operations in its Lowell, Arkansas facility.

Included in the press release are plans to hire an additional 116 new employees, bringing total employment in the area to 464.

“The expansion of our Lowell facility will enable Wachter to remain agile and competitive as we provide crucial infrastructure and cutting-edge technology solutions to our customer base — in Northwest Arkansas and across the country,” said Wachter CEO Brian Sloan. “Our dedicated employees are our greatest asset, and we’re proud to invest in and grow the team in Lowell.”

Wachter serves customers throughout Northwest Arkansas and beyond, by conceiving, designing, installing, and maintaining innovative technologies to solve real-world business challenges.

Founded with the goal of building lasting customer relationships by providing quality electrical services at a competitive price, founder William Wachter’s vision has come to life over 90 years later as the company is a nationwide leader in the industry, serving small locally owned businesses to Fortune 500 corporations.