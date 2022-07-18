ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Humane Society is getting some much-needed help after a fundraiser hosted by Wags to Riches this weekend.

The humane society reportedly took in 73 dogs after a house fire in Avoca in May 2022.

The homeowners had 149 dogs total living in the home at the time of the fire.

Taking in that many dogs put strains on the shelter and Wags to Riches wanted to help.

“People just love to get out and love to support the community, and that’s one thing I love about Northwest Arkansas is that everyone is willing to step up and help the community in any way,” said Parker Touchton, director of operations at Wags to Riches.

If you missed this weekend’s event you can still help the humane society by donating to its website.