BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — May is National Pet Month and to celebrate Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville to pick up adoption fees for the entire month.

From April 30 through May 31, adoption fees will be waived at the center, which is located at 210 Prairie Lane.

The promotion could not have come at a better time, according to Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk,” says Castle. “That’s why we’re grateful that Bounty wanted to quickly come to the rescue and pick up adoption fees this month. It’ll help Best Friends get more pets into homes at this critically needed time.”

Best Friends is open Wednesday-Sunday from 12-4 p.m. All pets come fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped and can be viewed at bestfriends.org/nwa.