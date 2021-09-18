Walk to end Alzheimer’s aims to raise funds, awareness

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Walk to end Alzheimer’s took place in Rogers Saturday.

The event is the world’s largest to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research.

People could also participate in the walk virtually in their own neighborhoods.

Walk director Carly Dethlefs says the event is a great way to have a face in the community.

“A lot of people say this is just a large support group. So that feeling of community and being together is just very important to us. So, being able to offer an in-person event in a safe way is really exciting,” Dethlefs said.

The association offers a 24-hour free help line for anyone living with Alzheimer’s and their families.
Anyone in need can call 1 (800) 272-3900.

