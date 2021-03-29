Walmart accepting applications for 2021 Open Call

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Calling all entrepreneurs!

Walmart opened the application process for its eighth annual Open Call, and the Bentonville-based retailer is inviting Arkansas entrepreneurs to apply for the chance to pitch their products to Walmart buyers on June 30, 2021, during virtual pitch meetings.

The application process for #WalmartOpenCall is open! Entrepreneurs with products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. can apply now to pitch directly to our merchants – with the hopes of being sold at @Walmart or @SamsClub. Interested? https://t.co/28Q0FumKw6 pic.twitter.com/qUgxTdpFJG — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) March 23, 2021

The Open Call event allows entrepreneurs the chance to land their products (made, grown, or assembled in the U.S.) on shelves at Walmart, Sam’s Club, and on Walmart.com.

“Open Call is like watching the American Dream play out in real-time,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing. “You see on full display the spirit and energy of new ideas and the hope of what could be – founded on creativity, hard work, and self-belief. It’s inspiring.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be held virtually for the second year in a row.

The deadline to apply for Open Call is April 30.

For additional information, or to fill out an application, visit https://www.walmart-jump.com.