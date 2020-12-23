Walmart administering first COVID-19 vaccines to its pharmacists, health care workers

BENONTVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is administering the recently-approved Moderna vaccine to health care workers at select Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in New Mexico, the retailer announced on Wednesday.

According to Walmart, the New Mexico Department of Health chose the store locations to help ensure that the vaccine is being administered in rural areas that need help supporting its distribution to health care workers.

Our pharmacists in New Mexico are beginning to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers in select Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs, as chosen by the state’s department of health. Read more on our support of vaccination efforts: https://t.co/E1LcfjaqVs pic.twitter.com/iamxoDLs1q — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 23, 2020

Because Walmart pharmacists will be on the front lines of administering the vaccine, the retailer also offered its first doses to them.

The first Walmart pharmacist to receive the vaccine was pharmacy clinical service manager Alexis Abbatantuono, a 13-year employee.

“We know the vital role our stores, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians will play in the immunization of communities across the country, so keeping them healthy and safe is a critical first link in the chain of wide vaccine distribution,” said Walmart’s chief medical officers, Dr. Tom Van Gilder, in a corporate blog post.

The Bentonville-based retailer say it’s ready to administer the vaccine nationwide at its pharmacies when asked to do so.

“We’re also preparing our 5,000+ pharmacies at Sam’s Clubs and Walmart stores to be ready when the time comes to administer to essential workers, first responders and older Americans in “Priority 1B” and “Priority 1C,” based on the recent recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” Van Gilder said.