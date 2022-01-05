Walmart among top three companies with largest wage inequality between CEO and employees, study finds

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A study conducted at business.org found Nike, Amazon and Walmart have the largest wage inequalities between CEOs and the company’s average worker.

At the Bentonville-based retailer, CEO C. Douglas McMillon reportedly makes $22,105,350 a year, while the average employee salary is $24,960. That means employees would need to work 35,425 hours a week to earn CEO salary.

The study also noted the other top inequalities at Nike and Amazon as Nike CEO John J. Donahoe II makes $54,451,903, with the average employee making $30,877, requiring them to work 70,540 weekly hours if they want to earn CEO salary.

At Amazon, Andy Jassy earns $35,848,449 with his average employees making $28,875, needing to put in 49,660 hours if they want to earn his salary.

The study noted the companies with the least amount of wage inequality are Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), and Walt Disney.

Business.org found the average CEO earns $21.45 million a year. 400 times more than what the average employee makes, which is $51,394. This puts Walmart’s CEO above average in yearly earnings.

Andrew Mosteller of business.org noted they obtained CEOs’ salaries from salary.com’s breakdown of proxy statements submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

