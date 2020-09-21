Walmart AMP adds ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ ‘Star Trek’ to cinema series

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP has added Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek to its run of films that will screen on ‘Saturday Cinema’ evenings

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) will be screened on September 26, and Star Trek (2009) will be screened on October 3, the venue announced on Monday.

Movies start at 8 pm, and tickets, which run $10, can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting amptickets.com.

Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP announced the Saturday Cinema Series in early September. It will feature screenings of classic movies, documentaries and recorded performances on the large screens at each venue.

Click here to learn more about the event’s pandemic guidelines, which include required face coverings until seated.