Walmart AMP announces outdoor Happy Hour this fall

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP will be hosting an outdoor happy hour on the new Choctaw Plaza with free live music and cornhole from 4:30-10 pm on select nights this fall.

Signature cocktails and a full food menu will be available for cashless purchases. Proceeds go to support the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.

Some of the best local and regional bands will perform from 6-8 pm. On evenings with Saturday Cinema screenings, happy hour will end at 7:30 pm.

Patrons can purchase a movie ticket and stay for the 8 pm show. Dates and scheduled performers for Happy Hour include:

The Mixtapes on Friday, Sept. 11

Goose on Saturday, Sept. 12

Jukeboxx on Thursday, Sept. 17

The Juice on Friday, Sept. 18

Irie Lions on Saturday, Sept. 19*

Boom Kinetic on Thursday, Sept. 24

Arkansauce on Friday, Sept. 25

Uncrowned Kings on Friday, Oct. 2

The Rosy Hips on Saturday, Oct. 3*

Dial Up on Friday, Oct. 9

“These are really popular bands who are performing for a discounted fee in order to support Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund. It gives them a fun gig to play, patrons a safe night out, allows us to showcase the expanded facility and it all supports the relief fund for Walton Arts Center,” said Brian Crowne, vice president of the Walmart AMP.

Entrance is free but capacity is limited, and tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of tables can be reserved in advance for $25 by calling 479.443.5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com.

The Walmart AMP has implemented additional health and safety precautions to protect patrons and staff from the spread of COVID-19. These precautions have been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health. The following health and safety protocols will be in place for these events: