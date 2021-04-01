Walmart AMP brings back ‘Happy Hour’ performances

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart AMP is bringing back Happy Hours on Choctaw Plaza this spring with food, drinks and, free live music by local and regional artists on Fridays an Saturdays, according to a news release.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m.

The release says tables are available for seating on a first come, first served basis. A limited number of tables can be reserved in advance. Reservations for parties of four or less are $25 and $35 for parties of six or eight.

Tables can be reserved at the website or by calling 479-443-5600. Reservations will close 48 hours prior to each event.

Reserved tables will be held for patrons until 6 p.m. After that time, any vacant reserved tables will be released for open seating.

Proceeds will support the Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund. Social distancing and masks while moving around the venue will be in place.