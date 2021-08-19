Walmart AMP requiring proof of vaccination or negative test at Dave Matthews Band, Counting Crows shows

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP in Rogers announced Thursday that it will honor the requests of the Dave Matthews Band and Counting Crows and require additional COVID-19 protocols for fans attending their shows.

People attending the Counting Crows concert on September 18 must provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test (PCR or antigen) taken within 72 hours prior to entry or printed proof of full vaccination (final dose at least two weeks prior to the show), the venue announced in a release on Thursday.

Fans attending the Dave Matthews Band performance must provide provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test (PCR or antigen) taken within 48 hours prior to entry or printed proof of full vaccination (final dose at least two weeks prior to the show).

The venue said it would continue to honor artists’ requests for additional protocols for the remainder of the 2021 season.

For more information on the requirements, visit www.amptickets.com.

