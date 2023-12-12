ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP in Rogers set a new record for ticket sales in 2023.

The AMP sold more than 318,000 tickets across 37 shows beating the 2022 record of 275,000 tickets for 39 shows.

16 of the 37 shows were sellouts, with sellouts being concerts with more than 10,000 tickets sold, according to Talk Business & Politics.

Jennifer Wilson with the Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP says she believes the caliber of artists who played this year led to a successful year.

“We want to be those places that you know those places that are must-stop places for tours that are on the road and we’re right in the middle of this great location in between lots of large metropolitan areas,” Wilson said.

Wilson says there are 15 shows announced for next year and more yet to be announced.

Walmart AMP 2024 Schedule