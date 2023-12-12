ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP in Rogers set a new record for ticket sales in 2023.
The AMP sold more than 318,000 tickets across 37 shows beating the 2022 record of 275,000 tickets for 39 shows.
16 of the 37 shows were sellouts, with sellouts being concerts with more than 10,000 tickets sold, according to Talk Business & Politics.
Jennifer Wilson with the Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP says she believes the caliber of artists who played this year led to a successful year.
“We want to be those places that you know those places that are must-stop places for tours that are on the road and we’re right in the middle of this great location in between lots of large metropolitan areas,” Wilson said.
Wilson says there are 15 shows announced for next year and more yet to be announced.
Walmart AMP 2024 Schedule
- Hozier with Allison Russell – Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m.
- Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley – Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m,
- Greta Van Fleet with Geese – Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m.
- NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & The Lion – Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m.
- Parker McCollum with Corey Kent and Catie Offerman – Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.
- Whiskey Myers with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Reid Haughton – Saturday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.
- Hootie & The Blowfish with Collective Soul & Edwin McCain – Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m.
- Styx & Foreigner with John Waite – Wednesday, June 19 at 6:45 p.m.
- New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff – Wednesday, June 26
- Sarah McLachlan with Feist – Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m.
- Niall Horan – Wednesday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.
- Tate McRae with Presley Regier – Sunday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
- Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top – Sunday, August 10 at 7 p.m.
- Sammy Hagar with Loverboy – Sunday, August 25 at 7 p.m.
- Creed with Daughtry and Finger Eleven – Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m.