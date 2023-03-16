ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP will be hosting a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the AMP, according to a press release.
The job fair is looking to fill 250 to 300 positions for the 2023 season from a range of positions at the
Job openings:
- Food and Beverage: bartender, bar back, beer tender, cocktail server, concessions zone supervisor
- Box Office: day of show representatives
- Production: local crew day of show, runners
- Facilities: housekeeping, custodial, janitorial
- Operations: usher, ticket taker, greeter
Applicants should park in the North lot and follow signs to the entry gate.
For those who want to apply but are unable to attend, visit amptickets.com.