Walmart announces dates, locations for its parking lot drive-in theaters

Tickets for movies like Black Panther & Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be free but must be requested in advance

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced on Wednesday the locations and dates for Walmart Drive-In — a pop-event set for more than 160 Supercenter locations across the country, including here in Northwest Arkansas.

Tickets for family movies like Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Back to the Future, and more will be free but must be requested in advance at https://thewalmartdrivein.com/.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer at Walmart.

The Bentonville-based retail giant first announced its partnership with Tribeca Enterprises in early July. The movie tour is set to begin this month and will run through October.

Drew Barrymore will serve as a “virtual host” for all events and will make a surprise in-person appearance at one location, the company says.

Celebrities like LeBron James, Jennifer Garner, Chrissy Metz and Peter Berg will also make surprise virtual or in-person appearances at select showings.

There’s never been a better time for a drive-in. 😄 Get ready for some family fun in the parking lot of 160 stores nationwide with ~free~ movies like Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Back to the Future, and more. #WalmartDriveIn — Walmart (@Walmart) August 5, 2020

The following locations & dates are set for Arkansas:

Arkansas

Bentonville – 9/15/20

Bentonville – 9/16/20

Rogers – 9/18/20

Rogers – 9/19/20

Springdale – 9/22/20

Springdale – 9/23/20

Cabot – 9/25/20

Cabot – 9/26/20

Bryant – 9/29/20

Bryant – 9/30/20

You can learn more about locations, films, and safety regulations by clicking here.

Tickets will be available at 5 p.m. ET today.