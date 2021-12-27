Walmart awards humane society $13,000 in community grants

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals in Benton County, Ark. announced in a press release Monday that Walmart has awarded $13,000 for the no-kill, non-profit to equip its new shelter with sound proofing.

According to the release, the shelter has been saving for years to build its new location and exhausted all expenses, so Walmart’s donation made a strong impact.

Sound proofing was one of the projects that had to be scratched due to a rising budget, the release said.

“Their grants allow us to save more dogs and cats and place them in an area where they can find their forever homes,” said Clayton Morgan, Director of HSA.

Multiple stores of the Bentonville-based corporation donated to HSA, including ones in Rogers, Pea Ridge and Bentonville.

The Humane Society for Animals cares for dogs and cats in Benton County by giving them shelter, adoption services, sprays and neutering, and humane education.

If interested in adopting from HSA, give them a call at 479-636-3703 or visit the shelter, located at 407 E. Nursery Road in Rogers, Ark.