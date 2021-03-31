Walmart bringing InHome delivery service to Northwest Arkansas in April

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is announcing its InHome delivery program is coming to Northwest Arkansas.

Beginning April 7, customers in the area will be able to sign up for the service to have their groceries delivered directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.

Northwest Arkansas will become one of four locations across the country where InHome Delivery is available.

Customers can order groceries, household essentials or general merchandise through the “Pickup and Delivery” section of the Walmart app.

The service began in fall 2019 for more than one million customers in three cities — Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Vero Beach.

To learn more about InHome Delivery, visit Walmart’s website.

