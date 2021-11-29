Walmart CFO to begin transition plan next year

FILE: Signage is pictured at a Walmart store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Walmart delivered strong profits and sales that beat Wall Street expectations for its fiscal second quarter helped by shoppers focused on buying food and other items as they stay close to home during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced in a news release that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs will begin transitioning away from the retail company after 22 years.

According to the release, Briggs will remain CFO until the Bentonville-based company chooses a successor. He will then will support the transition until his departure on Jan. 31, 2023.

During the transition, he will represent the company as a board member on Walmart’s FinTech startup joint venture with Ribbit Capital.

“My time at Walmart these past 22 years has been incredible,” Biggs said. “It has been a privilege to work alongside Doug, our leadership team and the many talented individuals throughout the company and finance organization. Our company has never been stronger, and I believe we’re set up for continued success to serve customers and deliver a retail experience unlike any other company.”

Biggs first joined Walmart in 2000. Previously, he has held the roles of chief financial officer for Walmart International, Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club. He has also served as senior vice president of international strategy, mergers and acquisitions, senior vice president of corporate finance, and senior vice president of operations for Sam’s Club.

“Brett’s high character and strong leadership have played a central role during one of the most significant periods in the company’s history,” said Walmart President and Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon. “His contributions have been a key to the important steps we’ve taken to transform the company on our omni journey. Brett has elevated the finance organization and strengthened the team through his commitment to excellence and talent development.”

The company says it will consider internal and external candidates before naming a successor. Biggs has served as Walmart’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2015.