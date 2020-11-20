Walmart corporate employees to continue working remotely until July 5, 2021

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Employees in Walmart corporate offices will continue to work in a primarily remote manner until July 5, 2021, according to a memo sent to associates on Friday.

Citing a continued rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Bentonville-based retailer says it expects to begin phasing larger numbers of employees back into its campus offices after this date.

“If circumstances change and we can transition to having more associates working from the office prior to that date, we will certainly be flexible given personal needs, etc.,” Donna Morris, Walmart’s Chief People Officer said in the letter.

The company says its longer-term view remains focused on the “importance of working together in campus offices for the majority of the organization as our primary way of working.”

It’s important culturally, and it aids in collaboration, innovation and speed. We also believe that we have the opportunity to increase flexibility into our work days. There will be roles, especially in technology as we’ve previously announced, that will continue to work primarily in a remote way. The majority of us will return to working primarily with our teams in an office environment when it is safe to do so. For those in Northwest Arkansas, we also look forward to the continued construction progress of our new Home Office. Donna Morris, Chief People Officer – Walmart

Walmart first announced a move to remote work on March 13, 2020. It was originally scheduled to last until at least April 3, 2020.