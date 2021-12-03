Walmart customers can now order home holiday light instillation services

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Putting up Christmas lights can be one of the most tedious and dangerous jobs during the holiday season. However, Walmart is hoping to help out by offering installation services available to order online.

According to a Friday, Dec. 3 press release, Walmart is partnering with Handy to add these services to customers’ carts online. They can then schedule a time for a professional to come and get their homes looking ready for the holidays.

Once “Christmas Lights Installation Service” is added to your cart, customers will check out, and a representative from Handy will send an email to schedule an appointment.

All customers will need to do is provide the lights, clips and extension cords, which are available to purchase on walmart.com.

Once provided, installations will start at $249. The Bentonville-based retail is also offering “Christmas Décor” setup and removal for $149. Customers can also have their lights taken down once the holidays are over for $199.

Not only are there these options for lights and decorations, the release also said trees can be delivered to their doorsteps.

“It’s just another way Walmart is working to ensure customers can experience joy this holiday season,” the release said.

