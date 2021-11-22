Walmart expanding drone delivery for multiple Northwest Arkansas stores

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is partnering with DroneUp to expand its commercial drone delivery operations to stores in Rogers and Bentonville, with the Neighborhood Market in Farmington already in operation.

The three locations will deliver select merchandise in as little as 30 minutes and operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, according to a Walmart news release.

DroneUp ensures safe, fast and convenient delivery through these simple steps:

Customers verify their address to ensure eligibility.

Customers select from thousands of items available for delivery.

Operators pack and secure the order to the done using a delivery release mechanism.

The flight engineers control and guide the delivery to be placed gently at the customer’s home.

“When we invested in DroneUp earlier this year, we envisioned a drone delivery operation that could be quickly executed and replicated across multiple stores,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile at Walmart U.S. “Opening our first hub within months of our initial concept showcases DroneUp’s ability to safely execute drone delivery operations with speed.”

Drones’ unique value will help Walmart become a leader in retail drone delivery as they have flexibility, speed, and low costs.

Eligible customers in Farmington, Ark. can begin placing orders today at droneupdelivery.com. The additional locations at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Rogers and Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville are planned to open in the coming months, according to the release.

DroneUp is working with the Federal Aviation Agency to ensure the safe operation of drones in the National Airspace and has more than 190 active waivers and authorizations with the FAA to support their flights across the U.S.