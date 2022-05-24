BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is continuing to expand its drone delivery options for customers across the U.S.

On Tuesday, May 24 the Bentonville-based retailer announced its “DroneUp” service will be expanding to 34 sites by the end of the year, providing the potential to reach 4 million U.S. households across six states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., customers will be able to order tens of thousands of eligible items, such as Tylenol, diapers, and hot dog buns, for delivery by air in as little as 30 minutes. For a delivery fee of $3.99, customers can also order items totaling up to 10 pounds.

According to a press release, participating stores will house a DroneUp delivery hub inclusive of a team of certified pilots, operating within FAA guidelines, that safely manage flight operations for deliveries. Once a customer places an order, the item is fulfilled from the store, packaged, loaded into the drone and delivered right to their yard using a cable that gently lowers the package.

“The customer has always been at the center of our focus at Walmart, and we look for partners that are as laser-focused on customer experience as we are. DroneUp has been a reliable partner as we’ve tested this solution and their capabilities will enable our business to scale with speed while maintaining a high caliber of safety and quality,” Walmart said.

DroneUp will also reportedly offer local businesses and municipalities aerial drone solutions in areas like insurance, emergency response and real estate. For example, a local construction agency can work with DroneUp to monitor on-site job progress through aerial drone photography.

Walmart says not only will the added revenue help offset the cost of delivery, but it also serves the entire drone industry by gathering more flight data as the company works together to expand drone operations in a safe and regulated way.