Walmart: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.99 billion.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $134.62 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.96 billion.

Walmart shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has dropped nearly 9%. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

