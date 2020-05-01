Walmart Foundation donates $125,000 to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Walmart Foundation recently donated $125,000 to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, according to a release from the food bank on Friday.

The Walmart donation will assist with agency relations, the mobile pantry, and volunteer program, the NWA Food Bank says.

Funds will also be used to purchase technology for new drive-thru models for the food bank’s intake and distribution methods.

The NWA Food Bank say it’s also purchased 66,472 pounds of shelf stable food items for its partner agencies, mobile and school pantries.

If you want to support the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, you can go to the online giving page www.nwafoodbank.org/Covid-19.