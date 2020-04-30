Walmart has hired 200,000 workers since mid-March

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart says it has met its goal early and hired more than 200,000 workers since March 19, the company announced in a release on Thursday.

After meeting its goal to hire 150,000 associates by the end of May earlier this month, the Bentonville-based retailer later pledged to hire 50,000 more workers to “increase staffing in key areas” at Walmart stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

We’ve added more than 200,000 people to our workforce since last month. And today, we paid nearly $180 million in quarterly bonuses to our hourly associates early. Read more here: https://t.co/xTJ68Mo1To pic.twitter.com/jeUe5yzYGp — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) April 30, 2020

“We are humbled to be able to give an opportunity to so many Americans to work, often serving as a bridge for employment, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand,” Donna Morris, ‘Chief People Officer’ at Walmart, said in a release on Thursday.

Walmart says it’s also accelerated the payout for its quarterly incentive, which store, club and supply chain employees received on Thursday. The company says the incentive paid $180 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates.

This is in addition to a special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees announced earlier this month, which was $300 for full-time hourly and $150 for part-time hourly.

The global retail giant says it is conducting health screens and daily temperature checks and providing masks and gloves to all employees.

Walmart says it’s also added sneeze guards at registers, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitation protocols.