Walmart heiress Alice Walton named America’s richest woman

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – JUNE 1: Members of the Walton family (L-R) Rob, Alice and Jim speak during the annual Walmart shareholders meeting event on June 1, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shareholders week brings thousands of shareholders and associates from around the world to meet at the company’s global headquarters. (Photo by Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart’s Alice Walton, the only daughter of company founder Sam Walton, is the richest woman in the United States, according to the Forbes 400 2020 list.

Alice Walton’s wealth has risen by $10.9 billion since 2019, according to Forbes. Several other members of the Walton family, the richest non-royal family in the world, also made the list.

Notable names on the Forbes 400 list:

#10) Alice Walton $62.3 billion (+ $10.9 b since 2019) – Philanthropy Score: 2 out of 5

#11) Jim Walton $62.1 billion (+ $10.5 b since 2019) – Philanthropy Score: 1 out of 5

#12) Rob Walton $61.8 billion (+ $10.5 b) – Philanthropy Score: 1

#31) Lukas Walton $15.4 billion (- $2.7 b) – Philanthropy Score: 2

#58) Ann Walton Kroenke $8.4 billion (+ $0.9 b) – Philanthropy Score: 1

#69) Nancy Walton Laurie $7.5 billion (+ $0.8 b) – Philanthropy Score: 1

#74) Christy Walton $7.2 billion (- $1.3 b) – Philanthropy Score: 1

#249) Johnelle Hunt $3.3 billion (+ $0.3 b) – no philanthropy score listed

#327) Warren Stephens $2.6 billion (+ $0.1b) – Philanthropy Score: 1

The list includes four Arkansans: Sam Walton’s sons, Jim Walton and Rob Walton, Johnelle Hunt, who launched J.B. Hunt Transport Services with her late husband, and investment banker Warren Stephens.

Forbes provided a note on how it determines its “Philanthropy score:”

“We scored each Forbes 400 member on a scale of 1 to 5, based on their giving as a percentage of net worth. To do so, we added the value of lifetime “out the door” donations to the current Forbes 400 list net worth and then divided lifetime giving by that amount.”

A person who scored a 1 has given away less than 1% of their wealth, while someone who scored a 2 has given away 1% to 4.99% of their wealth.