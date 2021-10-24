Walmart named Title Partner for2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Experience Fayetteville announced Thursday that Walmart has been named the title partner for the upcoming 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships.

The Championships will take place in Fayetteville January 28-30, 2022.

The 2022 event marks the second time the Championships have been held in the US throughout their 72-year history.

Around 300 cyclists from 25 countries will compete in the heart of Northwest Arkansas for a variety of men’s and women’s titles.

