Walmart names Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for its elevated fashion brands

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Singer Lady Gaga and desginer Brandon Maxwell attend The Fashion Awards 2016 on December 5, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart on Monday announced that American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will collaborate with the retailer as its Creative Director for Free Assembly and Scoop, the company’s exclusive, elevated fashion brands.

According to a release on the company’s corporate blog on Monday, Maxwell, a Project Runway judge and longtime fashion director for Lady Gaga, will drive the design of seasonal collections for Walmart’s private apparel lines of men’s, women’s, children’s and accessories.

As creative director, he will be responsible for collection design and providing input into material selection, sourcing and production, as well as brand marketing initiatives and campaigns for both brands, Walmart said.

“Working with Walmart has long been a dream of mine. Like many people across the country who live in a small town, Walmart was the destination for everything where I grew up in Texas, including clothing,” said Maxwell. “This partnership allows me to bring the experience and joy of fashion to countless people who live in small towns across the country. Everyone deserves to have access to well-designed clothing at an accessible price point.”

Born and raised in Texas, Maxwell launched his own eponymous luxury women’s ready-to-wear label, BRANDON MAXWELL, in 2015. His designs have been worn by Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle, Jill Biden, Oprah, and more.

At Walmart, he will oversee four seasonal collections annually for Free Assembly and Scoop, starting by influencing the Holiday 2021 collections before his full collections release in Spring 2022.

Maxwell also designed a line of face masks available at Walmart starting on Monday. Timed with the launch of the face masks, the retailer says it will donate $100,000 to DonorsChoose.org, a charity Maxwell selected which helps public school teachers get the funding they need for materials and experiences that will help their students learn.

For more information about the Bentonville-based retailers partnership with Maxwell, visit walmart.com/brandonmaxwell.