Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G announces return of 5k @ the LPGA

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA Championship organizers announced Monday that The 5k @ the LPGA benefiting Mercy will return as part of #NWAChampionship Week’s schedule of family-friendly events on Saturday, September 25.

New to the event this year, the 5k route will now start and finish in Downtown Rogers. Local companies are invited to participate in the Corporate Challenge, competing for the titles of Fittest and Fastest Office in NW Arkansas.

In honor of the 15th anniversary of the #NWAChampionship, registration is only $15 for participants who sign up before August 23.

Tournament and race officials are actively monitoring the current Covid-19 situation with the help of state and local officials and will communicate any updates on the tournament website and via email.

Ticket sales for #NWAChampionship Week events, including the 5k @ the LPGA, as well as volunteer registration are now open. All children 17 years of age and under receive free admission to the tournament on Always Live #LikeAGirl Day and throughout #NWAChampionship Week with a ticketed adult.