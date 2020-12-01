Walmart NW Arkansas Championship shifts 2021 event dates

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA ) — The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G will return to the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers from September 20-26 in 2021, according to a release from organizers on Tuesday.

Originally scheduled for June, the LPGA Tour event will transition to September 2021 as part of the Tour’s overall schedule adjustments.

The tournament will celebrate its 15th anniversary next year, with plans in place to mark the milestone.

“For the past 15 years, the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G has offered us a platform for charitable giving, women’s empowerment and community engagement that we are proud to support,” said Donna Morris, Walmart Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. “As we reach this significant milestone, we look forward to thanking and recognizing those who have played an important role in the #NWAChampionship from the start – from the fans, volunteers and community partners, to the past champions and LPGA players, by reliving memorable moments and celebrating together this September.”

Plans for the anniversary celebration will be announced in the coming months. According to organizers, tournament officials are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and will work with the state of Arkansas and other health-related resources as event plans are developed.

You can visit www.NWAChampionship.com and follow @NWAChampionship on social media to stay up to date with event news and information.