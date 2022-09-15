ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is approaching with events and competition kicking off on Sept. 17 and lasting through Sept. 25.

In addition to hosting fan favorite players including six of the top 10 ranked players in the world, the LPGA Championship will also feature events that the whole family can enjoy, including the highly-anticipated BITE Experience @ the LPGA.

Admission gates for the public open on Sept. 20 and will feature some new activities this year for you and your family to enjoy while taking a break from the golf.

Autograph Alley

According to a press release, the tournament will introduce “Autograph Alley” presented by Delta Dental and Simmons Bank Kids Viewing Areas.

Open Friday through Sunday, Autograph Alley provides the opportunity for fans to meet their favorite LPGA players and collect autographs.

Simmons Bank Kids Viewing Areas

The Simmons Bank Kids Viewing Areas will allow the tournament’s youngest fans to enjoy an up-close view to the LPGA professionals. Viewing Areas are located on Hole #9 Tee, Hole #16 Fairway and Hole #17 Green, featuring fan giveaways and interactive coloring activities as well.

Always Live #LikeAGirl Day

Also announced for the tournament, “Always Live #LikeAGirl Day” will return on Saturday, Sept. 24, for the fourth year. Hosted in partnership with P&G, all young girls and families are invited to this special celebration focused on confidence building, dreaming big, and empowerment.

With an interactive scavenger hunt and Always gifts for attendees, children 17 and under are invited out to the event for free with a ticketed adult.

Walmart and Always Confidence Courtyard

The “Walmart and Always Confidence Courtyard” will be open Sept. 23-25. The courtyard provides thousands of children with “meaningful experiences” and “confidence-building” activities onsite at the championship.

The release says children of all ages are encouraged to explore the areas of sports, STEAM, and play in an engaging environment. Free and open to the public, the Confidence Courtyard will feature hands-on activities created by the Scott Family Amazeum and First Tee Northwest Arkansas, interactive games, and more.

BITE Experience @ the LPGA

The BITE Experience @ the LPGA returns to the NWA Championship in 2022, as the tournament’s signature food festival experience. According to the release, spectators will have the opportunity to sample some of the best restaurants and brands the NWA region has to offer at this culinary experience onsite at the tournament.

The BITE Experience will be held Sept 23-25 with a viewing deck and courtyard that overlook Hole #16 and will feature over 30 restaurants and brands each day including Onyx Coffee Lab, The Hive, Artisan, Chick’N Headz, and other local eateries.

Tickets for the upgraded spectator experience are only $45, which includes food and beverage sampling options as well as general admission grounds access to the tournament.

Organizers also announced fan favorites Stacy Lewis, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, and Lexi Thompson are also set to appear alongside other top LPGA players at the tournament. The final tournament field was announced Thursday with six of the top ten players in the world committed to play in the event.

Other featured players include past champions Nasa Hataoka and So Yeon Ryu, as well as former Razorbacks Gaby Lopez, Maria Fassi and Brooke Matthews.

The final field list can be found here. Tournament tickets and volunteer registration are available at https://www.nwachampionship.com/.