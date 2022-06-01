BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 5K at the LPGA benefiting Mercy will return this fall and kick off the week’s schedule of family-friendly events that coincide with Walmart’s Northwest Arkansas LPGA Championship.

This year, the 5K route will start and finish at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Local companies are invited to participate in the Corporate Challenge, competing for the title of Fittest and Fastest Office in NWA.

Volunteer registration for the 2022 Championship is also now available. The tournament needs approximately 750 volunteers from September 17 through September 25. There are a variety of committees and positions available for all ages including marshals, walking scorers, and golf cart shuttle drivers. Registration includes two golf shirts, headwear, four tournament tickets, meals on scheduled days of volunteering and a gift bag.

In addition, tickets are on sale now for the championship, as well as the BITE NW Arkansas Event Series, inclusive of the BITE Experience at the LPGA.

Registration for the race will be offered for a discounted rate of $15 from June 1 through 5. Starting June 6 through September 16, registration will be $20. Participants and guests are invited to the Choctaw Plaza for free breakfast, lawn games, and a vendor expo following the race.

Click HERE to register for the 5K. Volunteer registration can be made HERE.

For more information about the 2022 championship, 5K and volunteer opportunities, visit nwachampionship.com and follow the tournament on social media.