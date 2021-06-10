Walmart NWA Championship presented by P&G announces return of spectators and community events

Nelly Korda

(FILE) Nelly Korda plays a tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Stan Badz)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials from the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G announced Tuesday that they plan to welcome spectators to Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers September 20-26, where 144 of the world’s best female golfers will compete for a $2.3M purse.

“We are delighted for the return of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G and to celebrate this 15-year milestone with the community,” stated Donna Morris, Walmart Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. “Since the tournament’s inception, we have strived to offer an affordable and accessible event for the entire community to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming back our many tournament supporters this September!”

The tournament will celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2021, with special community initiatives to commemorate the milestone.

BITE NW Arkansas, #NWAChampionship Week’s signature food festival, will return as the BITE Experience @ the LPGA this year, offering an upgraded culinary experience for tournament spectators onsite at Pinnacle Country Club.

Tournament officials are seeking over 750 volunteers from the community to support the events throughout #NWAChampionship Week. Volunteer registration will open Tuesday, June 15 at www.NWAChampionship.com/Volunteers.

Event organizers said they are working closely with the LPGA Tour as well as state and local health officials to develop plans that ensure a safe environment for all spectators, volunteers, players and staff.

The tournament will be broadcast on NBC GOLF Channel Friday through Sunday of tournament week.

For more information on the tournament, visit the NW Arkansas Championship website.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers