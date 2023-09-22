ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is approaching with events and competition kicking off on Sept. 23 and lasting through Oct 1.

Weekly updates include:

COMPETITION: The final field features defending champion and fan favorites – 2022 #NWAChampionship Winner Atthaya Thitikul will compete to defend her title in the 2023 Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G next week at Pinnacle Country. Last year, Thitikul won the #NWAChampionship at -17 in an exciting two-hole playoff against Danielle Kang.

According to the press release, other highlights from the 2023 tournament field include various fan favorites such as Lexi Thompson, Gaby Lopez, Danielle Kang, and Maria Fassi. Additionally, the 2023 #NWAChampionship will feature notable past champions including So Yeon Ryu (2017), Lydia Ko (2016), and Stacy Lewis (2014, 2007).

NEW: Tournament Elevates its Commitment to Sustainability – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G strives to become a certified sustainable sporting event by the GEO Foundation. Upon certification, the #NWAChampionship would become only the second tournament on the entire LPGA Tour to receive this distinction.

Also, over the past two years, the event has implemented numerous initiatives including waste sorting throughout the course, digital guides for spectators, and a biking program with valet bike parking and a guided ride to the tournament. As part of these efforts, #NWAChampionship attendees are invited to bike to the tournament and in exchange receive free admission to the tournament grounds. Bike parking is located at 3940 S Champions Drive in Rogers and will be available Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily. The tournament’s bike parking is managed by local organization, Pedal it Forward, which aims to increase bike accessibility for individuals in Northwest Arkansas.

COMMUNITY: Onsite Activities for Families at the 2023 #NWAChampionship

According to the recent press release, the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G will offer experiences and activities for attendees of all ages at this year’s tournament. Highlights of the event’s onsite fan attractions include Tyson Spectator Cafés, Kimberly-Clark Public Viewing Decks, the Gatorade Loudest Hole on Tour, and more.

The release says the tournament’s onsite concessions program, Tyson Spectator Cafés, will return in 2023 with locations on Hole #3, Hole #15, and the tournament’s Main Welcome Corridor. All menu items will be offered at affordable prices including meals for $3, snacks for $2, and drinks for $1-2, aligning with the tournament’s goal to provide an affordable and accessible event for the entire community to enjoy. Additionally, each location will be staffed by local charitable organizations, such as the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter, and the Rotary Club.

Kimberly-Clark Public Viewing Decks will be located at Hole #1 tee, Hole #16 green, and Hole #17 tee, offering an upgraded golf viewing experience for general tournament spectators. Each viewing deck will feature covered seating with premier views of some of Pinnacle Country Club’s most notable holes. Access to public viewing decks throughout the course is complimentary for all attendees, courtesy of Kimberly-Clark, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the release, the tournament’s signature hole, the Gatorade Loudest Hole on Tour will be located on Hole #17 in the tournament’s Main Welcome Corridor, the Gatorade Loudest Hole is known for its stadium-like atmosphere, where fans are encouraged to cheer on their favorite golfers and ‘Get Loud’ during tournament play.

Additional fan attractions throughout the #NWAChampionship include Autograph Alley sponsored by Delta Dental, located behind Hole #18, Simmons Bank Kids Viewing Zones, located near Hole #9 tee and Hole #17 green, and the Walmart and P&G Kids Confidence Club, located near the event’s Main Welcome Corridor.

Tournament tickets can be purchased here.