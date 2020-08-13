Walmart office employees to work remotely until at least January 31, 2021

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart employees across all U.S. campus office locations will continue to work in “a primarily remote way” until at least January 31, 2021, according to a memo sent to associates on Thursday.

“For those of you with children at home, you are in the process of adapting to your kids returning to school. The status of the pandemic across the country remains dynamic, and we are continuing to actively monitor developments to slow the spread of the virus,” Donna Morris, executive vice president at Walmart, writes in the memo.

While most employees will continue working remotely, Walmart says it is “actively working to prepare our offices for associates and teams who may occasionally need an office space.”

For employees in Northwest Arkansas, the Bentonville-based retailer says if you need to work in the office, complete the following steps:

Reserve a spot in advance to ensure we stay below maximum capacity and maintain physical distancing. Note: This tool is currently only available for NWA offices. Complete the health screening the day of your visit, prior to entering the building.

For employees outside of Northwest Arkansas, the company says it is reworking office spaces “so when you do return to our facilities they are set up safely.” Communications will come from local office leadership with instructions on how to prepare for the transition.

Walmart’s COVID Leave Policy has also been extended through at least January, 31, 2021.