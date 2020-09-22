Walmart piloting drone delivery of at-home COVID-19 test kits

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced its third drone trial on Tuesday, piloting the delivery of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits in North Las Vegas and New York, according to a company news release.

The Bentonville-based retailer in recent weeks announced two other drone trials — one in Fayetteville, North Carolina delivering select grocery and household essentials and the other in Northwest Arkansas testing delivery of certain health and wellness products.

Now, the company is partnering with Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp, a Virginia-based drone services provider, to pilot the delivery of COVID-19 test collection kits in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 22 and Cheektowaga, New York, in early October.

To qualify for the drone delivery, patients must live in a single-family residence within a 1-mile radius of the participating Supercenters in Nevada and New York.

According ot Walmart, the kits will land on the customer’s driveway, front sidewalk, or backyard, depending on where there are carsa and trees.

There is no delivery or kit cost for participants. Once the testing kits are delivered, the person will perform a nasal self-swab and send the sample back to Quest Diagnostics for testing using an included, prepaid shipping label.