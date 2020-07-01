Walmart reaches goal of hiring 250,000 veterans

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Walmart has met a goal set seven years ago to hire 250,000 veteran employees, the company announced in a release on Wednesday.

The Bentonville-based retailer introduced the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment (VWHC) in 2013, setting a goal of hiring 250,000 new veteran associates by 2020.

According to the release, the company has since hired more than 265,000 veterans nationwide, including more than 6,900 in Arkansas.

“We’re forever grateful to our veterans for their service, and it’s an honor to offer them opportunities at Walmart,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc.

Announced on Memorial Day in 2013, the VWHC guaranteed a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.walmartcareerswithamission.com/content/people-experience/military.html.