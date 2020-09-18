Walmart removes one-way aisle markers from Fayetteville stores

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart quietly removed one-way aisle markers and fencing used to control pedestrian traffic at entrances of at least two of its Fayetteville stores this week.
The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Martin Luther King Dr. in Fayetteville has removed the directional decals entirely from store aisles. Shopping carts previously used to corral customers into the store entrance are also gone.
Just a few miles down MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville, the Walmart Supercenter has implemented similar changes, removing one-way signage and opening both entrances. Previously, the store was only allowing customers to enter on the grocery side.
The company first implemented the one-way aisle decals in April in an effort to encourage social distancing.
Signs reminding customers that masks are mandatory and decals encouraging six-feet social distancing remain in place at both stores.
Walmart issued the following statement to KNWA/FOX24 on Friday:
“Customers have quickly adopted new behaviors like wearing masks while shopping, practicing social distancing and using our expanded hours to better spread traffic throughout the day. This gives us the ability to do things like reopen a second entrance and resume two-way shopping in our aisles. For the foreseeable future, we will continue with most of the measures currently in place – such as social distancing floor decals, enhanced cleaning routines, including spraying carts after use, plastic shields at our registers and doubling the number of health ambassadors to staff both entrances.”Walmart spokesperson