Walmart removes one-way aisle markers from Fayetteville stores

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart quietly removed one-way aisle markers and fencing used to control pedestrian traffic at entrances of at least two of its Fayetteville stores this week.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Martin Luther King Dr. in Fayetteville has removed the directional decals entirely from store aisles. Shopping carts previously used to corral customers into the store entrance are also gone.

Walmart Neighborhood Market entrance prior to this week’s changes

One-way aisle markers have been removed from the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Fayetteville

Just a few miles down MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville, the Walmart Supercenter has implemented similar changes, removing one-way signage and opening both entrances. Previously, the store was only allowing customers to enter on the grocery side.

The company first implemented the one-way aisle decals in April in an effort to encourage social distancing.

Signs reminding customers that masks are mandatory and decals encouraging six-feet social distancing remain in place at both stores.

Floor decals reminding customers to social distance remain in place at checkout lines (Walmart Supercenter on Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville)

Walmart issued the following statement to KNWA/FOX24 on Friday: