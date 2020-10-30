Walmart returns guns and ammunition to store shelves

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping doorbuster deals will stimulate sales despite the weak economy. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is returning firearms and ammunition to store shelves on Friday after the retailer temporarily pulled the items from display in response to the unrest in Philadelphia this week.

Walmart issued the following statement on Friday:

“After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution. As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The Bentonville-based retailer made a similar move in June amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

The Wall Street Journal reported that store managers received a memo on Tuesday asking staff to pull guns and ammo, “due to the current unrest in isolated areas of the country and out of an abundance of caution.”

Guns and ammunition were still available for purchase through a Walmart employee.