Walmart, Sam’s Club offering COVID-19 booster shots

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are ready to administer booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines, according to a post on the Bentonville-based retailer’s corporate blog on Friday.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement on Thursday that booster shots for Moderna and J&J recipients are now recommended for millions of Americans.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies nationwide are ready to administer all three authorized COVID-19 vaccine boosters. To learn more, read the latest from our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Wig: https://t.co/HSxS5YqUm7 pic.twitter.com/2C2DIAFCeO — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) October 22, 2021

Who is eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot?

According to the CDC, for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine recipients, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot six (6) months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For J&J recipients, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

The FDA has also authorized eligible individuals to ‘mix & match’ and choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

The eligible population and dosing interval for a “mix & match” booster dose is the same as those authorized for a booster dose of the vaccine they received initially.

Each authorized vaccine has been determined by the FDA to be both safe and effective and the FDA has not recommended one shot over another. They have noted that using the same vaccine as a booster, when possible, is preferable. Walmart will continue to administer all FDA authorized or approved vaccines and now boosters, which includes those from Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, and we encourage each person to always consult with their health care provider or pharmacist to discuss any additional questions or concerns they may have about the vaccine booster shot they are interested in. Dr. John Wig, Chief Medical Officer, Walmart

The COVID-19 vaccine shot and booster shots are available nationwide at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, available by both walk-up and appointment.

To learn more or book an appointment, visit walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid